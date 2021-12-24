New Delhi: A look at the significant milestones and achievements of Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh in his 23-year long illustrious cricketing career, which he ended on Friday.

With 417 wickets in 103 Test matches, Harbhajan is 14th in the list of all-time highest wicket-takers and fourth-best Indian behind Anil Kumble (619), Kapil Dev (434) and R Ashwin (427).

Test Debut: vs Australia at Bengaluru - March, 1998

Read: Harbhajan Singh: A match winner who gave it his all

Most Test wickets against Nations

95 wickets vs Australia in 18 matches

60 wickets vs South Africa in 11 matches

56 wickets vs West Indies in 11 matches

53 wickets vs Sri Lanka in 16 matches

45 wickets vs England in 14 matches

Most successful Test seasons

Year-2002: 63 wickets in 13 matches (Five 5-wicket hauls

Year-2001: 60 wickets in 12 matches (Six 5-wicket hauls, Two 10-wicket hauls)

Best Bowling figures in a Test innings

8/84 vs Australia on March 18, 2001 in Chennai

ODI Debut: vs New Zealand at Sharjah - April 17, 1998

Read: All good things come to an end: Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh retires from all forms of cricket

Most ODI wickets against Nations

61 wickets vs Sri Lanka in 47 matches

36 wickets vs England in 23 matches

33 wickets vs West Indies in 31 matches

32 wickets vs Australia in 35 matches

31 wickets vs South Africa in 24 matches

Harbhajan also claimed 25 wickets in 28 T20 matches.

PTI