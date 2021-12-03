Mumbai: The start of the second and final Test between India and New Zealand on Friday was delayed due to heavy overnight rain.

The umpires will make an inspection of the pitch at 9:30am IST before the toss takes place.

The first Test between the two sides had ended in a draw in Kanpur.

Coming to the second Test match, Virat Kohli will be coming back to the playing XI and leading the hosts.

Squads: India: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha, KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, Will Young.