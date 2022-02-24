Lucknow: Sri Lanka won the toss on Thursday and elected to field against India in the 1st T20I at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here.

Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Deepak Hooda will feature in India's playing XI against Sri Lanka.

At the toss, India skipper Rohit Sharma said, "We were looking to chase as well, not sure how the pitches in India plays. But we now know we need to bat well, the last time we played here, about 4 years back, the pitch played well. Nothing changes as far as the goals of the team are concerned, need to do the right things as a team, need to keep ticking all the right boxes. It's a challenge for the new gutsy - from the last game we played, we have 6 changes. Ruturaj was supposed to play, but he has a wrist injury and will not play today."

On the other hand, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said, "We'll bowl, it's a very good pitch, we have been bowling well in the last few games, so backing our strengths. Have had a couple of days to recover. We have a couple of injuries - Chandimal and Vandersay are in, they replace Theekshana and Kusal Mendis."

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara