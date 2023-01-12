Kolkata: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and chose to bat against India in the second ODI of the ongoing three-match ODI series here at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. India has made one change in their playing eleven with Kuldeep Yadav coming in for Yuzvendra Chahal. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has replaced the injured duo of Dilshan Madhushanka and Pathum Nissanka with debutant Nuwanidu Fernando and Lahiru Kumara.

The hosts have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after they edged past Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the opening ODI. The third ODI will be held at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on January 15. Speaking at the time of toss, Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka said, "We'll bat first. Very good wicket to bad first, also looking at the venue stats. Important to score, be relaxed and play our natural game. Two changes - Madhushanka and Pathum Nissanka out."

Rohit Sharma at the time of the toss said that he was in two minds. "Wanted to bat first because of how we played last time, but looking at this ground, I wanted to field. Overall, improvements are as a team, nothing in particular. What we've done in the past is in the past, we need to look ahead and keep doing better. I love playing here, the crowd is also energetic and that motivates me always. But it is in the past, I need to start fresh. One enforced change for us, Chahal in the last game put in a dive and hasn't recovered well today, so Kuldeep Yadav comes in," the Indian cricket team captain quipped.

Sri Lanka playing XI consists of Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha.

India Playing XI comprises Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik and Mohammed Siraj.