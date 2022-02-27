Sri Lanka score 146/5 against India in third T20I
Sri Lanka score 146/5 against India in third T20I
Dharamsala: Sri Lanka scored 146 for five against India in the third and final T20 International here on Sunday.
Having already lost the three-match series, Sri Lanka opted to bat after winning the toss in the final game.
Skipper Dasun Shanaka top-scored for Sri Lanka with an unbeaten 74 off 38 balls, while pacer Avesh Khan picked up 2/23 in fours overs for India.
Brief scores:
Sri Lanka: 146/5 in 20 overs (Dasun Shanaka 74; Avesh Khan 2/23).
