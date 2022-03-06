Mohali: Sri Lanka reached 120 for four in their second innings after following on against India on the third day of the opening Test here on Sunday.

Angelo Mathews (27) and Charith Asalanka (20) were in the middle when tea was taken, the visitors still trailing by 280 runs.

It was a fruitful session for India as the hosts snared three wickets, while giving away 110 runs.

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin equalled the legendary Kapil Dev's 434 Test scalps to become the second highest wicket-taker for India in the longest format.

Brief scores:

India 1st innings: 574 for 8 declared in 129.2 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 175 not out, Rishabh Pant 96; Suranga Lakmal 2/90, Vishwa Fernando 2/135, Lasith Embuldeniya 2/188).

Sri Lanka: 174 all out and 120/4 (Dimuth Karunaratne 27, Angelo Mathews 27; Ravichandran Ashwin 2/32).