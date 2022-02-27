Dharamsala: Sri Lanka on Sunday won the toss and elected to bat against India in the third T20I match here at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

Opener Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the match after taking a blow to his head in the last match, even as the BCCI said his CT scan reports are "normal".

At the toss, India skipper Rohit Sharma said, "We wanted to bowl first as well, want to keep challenging to get better as a team, every opportunity counts. Ishan is ruled out, and wasn't feeling great last night. Bumrah, Bhuvi and Chahal are all rested. Bishnoi, Kuldeep, Avesh and Siraj are in. It's a great feeling representing your country in 125 T20Is, feels good, look to continue playing for many more years."

On the other hand, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said,"We will bat first, a very good wicket, the conditions are really good. Two changes for us, Praveen Jayawickrama and Kamil Mishara are out, Janith Liyanage and Jeffrey Vandersay are in. We want to win at least one game for pride, a good opportunity for our boys."

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Sanju Samson(w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara