Visakhapatnam: South Africa on Tuesday won the toss and elected to field against India in the 3rd T20I here at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. Both the teams will field the same playing XI in the match.

At the toss, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said, "Same thing, bowl again. The colour is different, has a yellowish tinge to it. Feels hard, looks like a good wicket to bat. Same team. Just want to focus on the areas we can improve."

While Indian skipper Rishabh Pant said, "We would have bowled as well. But as an Indian team we are not looking at the toss too much. Same team. We spoke about getting better in execution and if we do that we will be fine. Looks like a better wicket, but feels a bit soft underneath."

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje