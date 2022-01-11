New Delhi: South African all-rounder Chris Morris on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of the game.

Morris thanked everyone who were a part of his journey and expressed excitement for the coaching role he has been roped in for.

"Today I announce my retirement from all forms of cricket! Thanks to all who have played a part in my journey whether it be big or small...it's been a fun ride! Delighted to be taking up a coaching role at @titanscricket #lifebeginsnow," Morris said in an Instagram post.

Morris made his international debut in December 2012 against New Zealand and played his first ODI in 2013. The all-rounder's first match in Test cricket came in when England toured South Africa in 2016.

Morris featured in four Tests, 42 ODIs and 23 T20Is for South Africa, having last played an international game in 2019.

ANI