Kolkata: After the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly, his four family members including daughter Sana Ganguly have been tested positive for COVID-19.

Sana Ganguly and the other members are asymptomatic and are in isolation at their residence. Ganguly's wife Dona Ganguly has been tested negative for COVID-19.

Earlier, Ganguly was himself tested positive for COVID-19 and got admitted into Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital. He later got discharged on December 31, after testing negative for the Omicron variant.

Ganguly was in a hemodynamically stable condition and was maintaining oxygen saturation of 99 per cent on room air.

ANI