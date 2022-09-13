Melbourne: A legacy truly impeachable was that of Shane Warne, who still is in every fan's heart and prayers even after almost half a year of his death.

And as we celebrate his birthday today, Warne's cricketing exhibition both while playing and outside the stadium is a memory book that will be cherished by generations to come as he bamboozled batsmen and sometimes lured them with a flighted delivery focussed around one vision -- to get them out.

Shane Warne's Twitter handle, on the occasion of what would have been his 53rd birthday posted: "A legacy gives you a perspective on what's important. It is about the richness of an individual's life, including what they accomplished and the impact they had on people and places. Shane's Legacy will live on. Happy birthday - always in our hearts."

The post garnered a lot of attention with fans and well-wishers pouring tribute to the great man. One of the greatest spinners of all time, Warne was found dead after a suspected cardiac arrest in Thailand. He finished with a staggering 708 wickets in Test matches and 293 ODI wickets.