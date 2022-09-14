New Delhi: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to allow modification to the apex cricket body's constitution on mandatory cooling off period and tenure of its office bearers. The said ruling will remove the hurdles for the sports body's president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.

"We welcome the decision. The resolutions related to these amendments had been passed unanimously in the Annual General body Meeting (AGM) of BCCI. We had approached the Supreme Court to consider these amendments," Rajeev Shukla, Vice-President.

"They have accepted 2 to 3 amendments which will ensure smooth functioning of BCCI as well as the experience of senior people who understand how to run BCCI," Rajeev was quoted as saying by the ANI.