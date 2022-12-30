Hyderabad: While Sachin Tendulkar is known for creating havoc amongst the opposition players on the cricketing field in his days as a player, fans also see him as an epicure. Sachin, too, has made sure of making his love and fastidiousness for food known to the fans and he has been surely utilizing his post-retirement phase to the fullest.

Tendulkar, who is currently spending his vacation in Rajasthan, took to Instagram where he uploaded a video in which he is seen approaching two women, who are cooking food. Sachin's love for food is well-known, he is seen sometimes cooking 'Baigan Bharta' for his wife and mother on International Women's Day, and on other occasions, he is savoring a traditional meal during the Onam festival.

This time he paid a visit to two local women who are seen cooking roti, a staple in Indian cuisine, on traditional 'chulha'. While Sachin makes sure of apprising the women of his culinary skills, he adds his various failed attempts at providing the perfect round shape to rotis.

"I too can cook food but one problem remains - I can't make the rotis round (Khaana hum bhi pakaa lete hai, bus problem ek chiz ka hai ke humara roti gol nahi banta)," he tells them. While eating he says, "food is tastier on Chulha (a traditional Indian stove) ('Chulhe pe bane khane ka swaad hi anokha hota hai!')." He then smears the roti with plentiful ghee (butter) and concedes that he has not had that much ghee ever before.

But the master batter ain't complaining. "I have not eaten this much ghee in my lifetime but I am eating because it's been made with love."