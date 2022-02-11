Mumbai: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar Friday met President Ram Nath Kovind here at Raj Bhavan. A tweet of the meeting was posted on the president's social media handle.

Kovind, who arrived in Mumbai on Thursday, inaugurated the newly-reconstructed Durbar Hall at Raj Bhavan.

While addressing a gathering after the inauguration, he drew comparisons with the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, saying that Raj Bhavan in Mumbai has become a constitutional symbol of hopes and aspirations of people in the world's largest democracy.

"Before Independence, the word durbar was connected to royalty, while in the present times, it is associated with democracy. The modern concept of durbar promotes transparency, which is the most important aspect of good governance in a democratic system," he said.

"There is nothing private or secret in a durbar. Everything happens in full public view, by taking everyone along. Even elected representatives are holding 'janata durbars' to connect with the people. This method is becoming popular. In this context, the new Durbar Hall is a symbol of new India, new Maharashtra and our vibrant democracy," the president said.

This heritage site might be a legacy of the British, but its present and future was linked to the glory of Maharashtra and rest of the country, he added.

In a career spanning over two decades, Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most runs in One Day Internationals and Test cricket. The Little Master, as he is fondly called, has scored 15921 in a record 200 matches he has played, averaging 53.78 while he has 18426 runs to his name in 463 ODIs he featured for India.