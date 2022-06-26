Mumbai: Indian batter Rohit Sharma has tested COVID-19 positive following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday. Rohit, who was playing in India's ongoing four-day warm-up game against Leicestershire, has gone into quarantine.

"#TeamIndia Captain Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday. He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted.

Subject to recovery, Rohit is set to lead the team against England in the postponed fifth Test match starting July 1 in Edgbaston. India leads the series 2-1. The rescheduled match is a part of last year's five-match Test series that had to be delayed after the fourth Test due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Indian camp.

The warm-up fixture will be an opportunity for the Men in Blue to get into cement themself in the new condition after a long time for the all-important fifth Test. Recently, Rohit Sharma completed his 15 years in international cricket for India. He made his ODI debut for the national side on this day in 2007 against Ireland in Belfast. He took to social media to share a heartwarming message on completing 15 years in international cricket.

"Hello everyone, Today I will be completing 15 years of international cricket since I made my debut for India. What a journey it has been, surely one that I will cherish for the rest of my life. I just want to thank everyone who has been a part of this journey and a special thanks to the people who helped me become the player that I am today. To all the cricket lovers, fans and critics your love and support for the team is what gets us over those hurdles we all inevitably come across. Thanking you, RS," said the star Indian batter in his message.

He was named among Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Year in their 2022 edition. In the same year, he was named India's all-format captain. (ANI)