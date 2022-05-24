New Delhi: Delhi Capitals captain and India's wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been duped of Rs. 1.63 crores by a former Haryana cricketer Mrinank Singh under the pretext of being offered luxury watches, bags among other items at cheaper rates.

Pant was conned last year in February, reports claimed. Singh is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail for cheating another businessman after being arrested by the Juhu police. The former cricketer told Pant that he can offer luxury items at discounted rates and also resell them at a reasonable price and cited examples of other cricketers as bait.

The complaint registered against him revealed that Pant then handed him his jewelry worth Rs 65000 for resale for which he was duped.

The complaint stated: "In January 2021, Mrinank told Pant and Solanki that he had started a business of buying and selling luxury watches, bags, jewelry, etc. He gave references to several cricketers to whom he claimed to have sold the goods. He falsely represented to Pant and his manager that he could procure luxury watches and other accessories for them at good discounts and very cheap prices."