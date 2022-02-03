Sydney: Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins on Thursday said that it is not up to the players to decide whether Justin Langer should continue as the head coach or not, and it is a decision of Cricket Australia.

Langer's contract is set to expire later this year, and speculations are rife whether he will continue on as the coach even after winning the T20 World Cup and Ashes.

"It's in Cricket Australia's hands. JL's been doing a fantastic job, he's been there for four years, his contract is obviously up soon, they're just going through an evaluation process at the moment, which I think is fair, the right thing to do," Sydney Morning Herald quoted Cummins as saying.

"We all get evaluated all the time as cricketers. It's part of a high-performance environment. That process is happening, it's a decision for Cricket Australia and we just have to wait. That's Cricket Australia's job, it's not my job. I've really loved my time working with JL," he added.

On Monday, Australian media reported that Langer was involved in a heated exchange with Cricket Australia officials where he was asked to re-apply for the head coach position. However, Cricket Australia denied all these reports.

"There's been a process, I've been part of that, a lot of other players have been part of that. It's just like when we get evaluated. I've got huge respect for JL, I've really liked working with him, but it's not my call," said Cummins.

Langer was appointed as the men's team coach in 2018 after the Sandpaper Gate which saw David Warner, Steve Smith serving out one-year bans.

Australia will next lock horns against Sri Lanka in a five-match T20I series, and then the side is slated to tour Pakistan for a multi-format series.

ANI