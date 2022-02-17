Guwahati: Delhi batter Yash Dhull on Thursday registered a century on his first-class debut in the ongoing Ranji Trophy Elite Group H contest.

Dhull scored a ton against Tamil Nadu in the ongoing Elite Group H contest here at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Sent out to open, Dhull brought up his century off just 133 balls with the help of 16 boundaries. In the ongoing match, Tamil Nadu won the toss and opted to bowl first.

When on 97, Dhull was dismissed by M Mohammed but the ball turned out to be a no-ball, and the young Delhi batter got a reprieve.

Earlier, Dhull had led India to a record fifth U19 World Cup triumph after the boys in blue defeated England in the summit clash.

The Ranji Trophy would be held in two phases and now it has been confirmed that the pre-Indian Premier League (IPL) phase would run from February 10 to March 15. The post-IPL-phase would run from May 30 to June 26. The Ranji Trophy this season would see 64 matches being played across 62 days.

There are eight Elite Groups and one Plate Group. There would be four teams in Elite Groups and six teams would make up the Plate Group. One team from each Elite Group will qualify for the quarterfinal stages. The lowest-ranked of the eight qualified teams will have to play a pre-quarterfinal with the top team from the Plate Group.

In a high-voltage clash, Saurashtra and Mumbai are locking horns in the Ranji Trophy and the contest is witnessing Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara squaring off.

ANI