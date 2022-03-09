Mumbai: India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane took a trip down memory lane when he visited his alma mater SV Joshi High School in Dombivli, Mumbai reminiscing memories spent at the school.

The 33-year-old batsman, who led the Indian team to the historic Test series triumph in Australia last year, took to social media on Wednesday and posted a video of his visit to the school.

Read: 'Mankading' no more unfair play, MCC amends code to designate it as run out

"There's something about visiting your roots that keeps you grounded. Was at Dombivli with my family and irrespective of how the place changes, it holds the same place in my heart!" he captioned it.

Rahane was accompanied by his wife Radhika and daughter Aarya as he also took them to the ground, located in the same city, where he learnt the cricketing basics.

He looked back at the time when he took up the sport and dreamed about representing the country at the highest level.

"I wanted to come here since many years and today it happened. I started cricket from this place, the school backed me. There are several changes now to the school but coming here felt special," he said.

Read: Women's Day 2022: Sports personalities who broke gender stereotypes

Rahane, who recently scored a century in a 2021/22 Ranji Trophy encounter, is now gearing up for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) where he will play for Kolkata Knight Riders.

The former India vice-captain is currently not in the Test side playing Sri Lanka in the two-match series.