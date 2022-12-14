Chattogram: Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer led the recovery as India were 174 for four at tea on the opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, here on Wednesday. Rishabh Pant (46) failed to convert his start and was cleaned up by Mehidy Hasan Miraz after lunch as India were down to 112/4. Thereafter Pujara was given a fine support by Iyer as the duo put on an unbroken 62-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Pujara was batting on 42 off 116 balls, while Iyer was on 41 from 77 deliveries.

Earlier, India lost stand-in skipper KL Rahul (22), Shubman Gill (20) and Virat Kohli (1) in the morning session after opting to bat. India need to win both the matches of the series to stay alive in the race for the World Test Championship final.

Brief Scores:

India: 174 for 4 in 56 overs (Rishabh Pant 46, Cheteshwar Pujara 42 batting, Shreyas Iyer 41 batting; Taijul Islam 2/43).

Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh.

India 1st Innings:

KL Rahul b Ahmed 22

Shubman Gill c Ali b Islam 20

Cheteswar Pujara batting 42

Virat Kohli lbw Islam 1

Rishabh Pant b Miraz 46

Shreyas Iyer batting 41

Extras: (LB-1, NB-1) 2

Total: (For four wickets in 56 overs) 174

Fall of wickets: 1-41, 2-45, 3-48, 4-112

Ebadot Hossain 12-1-40-0, Khaled Ahmed 10-2-23-1, Shakib Al Hasan 5-2-11-0, Taijul Islam 17-6-43-2, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 11-3-49-1, Yasir Ali 1-0-7-0.