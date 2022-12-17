Mumbai: Veteran Ellyse Perry continued his scintillating comeback with a second consecutive half century as Australia posted 188 for 3 in the fourth women's T20 International against India here on Saturday. The 32-year-old all-rounder, who struck a 75 in Australia's 21-run win in the third T20I, came up with yet another dominant innings as she smashed four sixes and seven fours in her blistering 72 not out from 42 balls.

Ashleigh Gardner smoked three sixes and as many boundaries to lend Perry a perfect support as the duo put on 94 runs off just 59 balls to seize the momentum from the 12th over onwards after being invited to bat. After the departure of Gardner in the 17th over, it was Grace Harris who took on the assault as she made a quick-fire 27 not out from 12 deliveries (1x6, 1x4) to continue to pile misery on the Indians. Perry, who was earlier axed from Australia's T20 side apparently for slow batting, used her feet well to the Indian spinners and drove powerfully.

With Perry and Gardner in full charge, Australia scored 115 runs in the last nine overs to prop up their total. India's sloppy fielding also continued to let them down. The home side had a chance to run out Perry on 12 when she struggled to complete a run. It was a fine throw from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur from the extra cover, but Radha Yadav fumbled at the non-striker's end.

India had a perfect start with Deepti Sharma removing Beth Mooney (2) inside the fourth over. Australia captain Alyssa Healy (30, 21 balls) limped off the field after the powerplay as she seemed to have a tweaked muscle while playing a shot.

In the next over, Radha cleaned up Tahila McGrath as Australia seemed to be in a bit of trouble before Perry and Gardner took over with their assault. (PTI)