New Delhi: Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has slammed Australian batter David Warner for hitting a double-bounced delivery off Mohammed Hafeez for a six during their T20 World Cup semifinal win over Pakistan, saying it was a "pathetic display of spirit of the game".

In the eighth over of Australia's run chase, the first ball from Hafeez slipped out of his hand and bounced twice. Warner moved outside leg and swung it over deep mid-wicket for a six.

From the subsequent no ball, Warner got two more runs. Thanks to that six, Australia got 13 runs from that over. Australia chased down the 177-run target with five wickets and one over to spare.

"What an absolutely pathetic display of spirit of the game by a Warner! #Shameful What say @ashwinravi99?" Gambhir tweeted trying to imply that Warner should have left the delivery as its had slipped out of Hafeez's hand.

However, no cricketing law calls for such a delivery to be considered dead.

Senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who was criticised in the past for running out Jos Buttler at the non-striker's end after he backed up too early and issuing a warning to Aaron Finch in the IPL, commented on Gambhir's tweet after it was described as a "bad take" in replies.

"His point is that if this is right , that was right. If that was wrong , this is wrong too. Fair assessment?" tweeted Ashwin.

"Absolutely it was a wonderful hit by @davidwarner31. Great shot," the senior Indian off-spinner wrote.

Warner went on to make 49 off 30 balls with the help of three fours and as many sixes. Matthew Wade hit three consecutive sixes off Shaheen Shah Afridi to notch up the sensational five-wicket win.

PTI