Mumbai: MS Dhoni needs no introduction in the world of cricket and is famous for his calm and stunning captaincy skills on the field in his international and IPL days. Dhoni, who turned 41 on Thursday, received birthday wishes from several players. Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani too let his admiration for Dhoni known through his tweet where he requested him to keep playing for a few more years.

Read: Sourav Ganguly turns 50: Let's revisit some great achievements of 'Dada'

"To one of the all times great entertainer & finisher, an inspiration and role model, I wish you a happy birthday sir @msdhoni. And sir You are still young & fit enough to play cricket, so please keep entertaining us for atleast (sic) few more years," Dahani tweeted. Sachin Tendulkar, Dinesh Karthik, Shikhar Dhawan among others took to social media to wish the iconic player on his birthday.

As a captain, he has won ICC World T20 2007, ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy 2013 for India. He is the only captain to have won all three major ICC events. He has also won four Indian Premier League (IPL) titles and two Champions League Twenty20 title for Chennai Super Kings as a captain.

Read: My mindset doesn't take me too high, neither low: Hardik Pandya

He announced his retirement from Test after playing 90 Tests, in which he scored 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. He played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 98 T20Is. He is considered one of the best ODI wicketkeeper-batters ever, scoring 10,773 in 350 matches at an average of 50.53, with 10 centuries and 73 half-centuries.