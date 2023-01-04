Mumbai: India's pace sensation Umran Malik clocked in 155 kph on the speed radar in the first T20I against Sri Lanka to become the fastest Indian bowler overshadowing Jasprit Bumrah's record. The Jammu-born pacer surpassed Bumrah's record of 153.36 kph to earn the tag to be the fastest Indian bowler.

Bumrah however, will have the chance to snatch the fastest bowler tag when he makes a comeback from his injury in the ODI series against Sri Lanka, beginning on January 10. Pacer Mohammed Shami is third on the list for bowling the fastest delivery. He racked up his pace to 153.3 kph while Navdeep Saini is fourth recording 152.85 kph on the speed gun.

The delivery was not only the fastest of the match but was pivotal too as it got rid of Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka who was bamboozling the Indian attack up until then. Malik turned the match on its head for the hosts as Shanaka was dismissed for 45 off 27 balls on the 155 kph lightning-quick delivery, leaving Sri Lanka in a spot of bother needing 34 off 20 balls with just three wickets in hand.

However, the bowler has attained speeds greater than 155 kph. He clocked in 156.9 kph while playing in the IPL 2022 for the Sunrisers Hyderabad against Delhi Daredevils. The delivery was the second fastest of IPL 2022 just behind Lockie Ferguson's 157.3 kph delivery.

Put to bat first by Sri Lanka, India posted 162/5 in their 20 overs. Though Men in Blue started well in the first two overs, Lankan spinners helped the visitors make a comeback, reducing India to 94/5. Ishan Kishan, who scored 37 off 29 balls, was the only one who could shine in the top order. Debutant Shubman Gill (7) and Suryakumar Yadav (7) disappointed with the bat. Captain Hardik Pandya scored a gritty 29 off 27 balls.

But a quickfire sixth wicket stand between Deepak Hooda (41* off 23 balls) and Axar Patel (31* off 20 balls) helped India reach a competitive total. Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasanranga were highly impressive and they managed to stop India's run flow, taking a wicket each. Dilshan Madhushanka, Chamika Karunaratne and Dhanajaya de Silva also took a scalp each.

Sri Lanka lost quick wickets and was reduced to 68/5, but knocks from skipper Dasun Shanaka (45 off 27 balls), Kusal Mendis (28 off 25 balls), Wanindu Hasaranga (21 off 10 balls) and Chamika Karunaratne (23* off 16 balls) always kept them in contention. But Men in Blue held their nerves to successfully defend 13 runs in the last over and win the match by two runs.

Shivam Mavi was the star for India on his international debut, taking 4/22. Umran Malik (2/27) and Harshal Patel (2/41) also delivered timely breakthroughs to India. Hooda's knock made him the 'Man of the Match'. India has a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Brief scores: India 162/5 in 20 overs (Deepak Hooda 41*, Ishan Kishan 37; Dhananjaya de Silva 1/6) vs Sri Lanka 160 (Dasun Shanaka 45, Kusal Mendis 28; Shivam Mavi 4-22).