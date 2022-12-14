Ranchi: Indian wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan seems to be aping former gloveman and skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni with perfection. Last time, he conquered the pitch against Bangladesh when he raced to double century and this time, he has bought a land in Dhoni's neighborhood.

India most loved cricketer, Dhoni, has his farmhouse situated at the Ranchi ring road and reports said that Kishan has bought a plot of land in close proximity to Dhoni's bungalow. 'Bhumi pujan', a Hindu custom, where prayers are offered to God and other forces of nature before taking on any construction activity on the given land, was performed in the presence of the gung-ho batsman, who had also invited his friend to the ceremony.

His father Pranav Kumar told ETV Bharat over telephone that Kishan is trying his hand in real estate and hence he bought the land near Dhoni's farmhouse. Meanwhile, at Ranchi's JSCA International Stadium, a Ranji match is underway between Kerala and Jharkhand captained by Sanju Samson and Kishan respectively.

Recently, Kishan became the world's youngest double centurion in ODIs where he smashed the fastest double-hundred, becoming the fourth Indian to achieve the landmark. He joined the elite club featuring Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma who have scored double-hundreds in ODI cricket.

He first earned fame in 2016 when he was elected to lead India's U-19 team for World Cup in Dhaka. With 73 runs in six innings, a rare dip in form, and Rishabh Pant in the form of his life, Kishan took the team to the final match. Later, he became a constant discussion among the selectors after scoring 799 runs -- highest from Jharkhand. His career best 273 against Delhi, which makes him the leading scorer among Jharkhand batters, earned him the IPL ticket.