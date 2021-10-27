Abu Dhabi: Namibia won the toss and opted to bowl against Scotland in a Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer is missing the game due to a finger injury and Richie Berrington is standing in for him.

The Teams:

Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), George Munsey, Matthew Cross (w), Calum MacLeod, Craig Wallace, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal.

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Craig Williams, Zane Green (w), David Wiese, Michael van Lingen, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz.

PTI