Hyderabad: Mahendra Singh Dhoni has quit Chennai Super Kings' captaincy and the team will now be led by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The announcement was made via CSK's twitter account through an official statement.

"MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond," the statement said.

Jadeja has been a part of the squad since 2012 and he will be the third player to marshal the Men In Yellow in the upcoming IPL 2022 that will start from March 26. In 204 matches led by Dhoni, one of the most successful teams, CSK, have won 121 matches and lost 82 with one match ending with any result. The win percentage has been 59.60. Under Dhoni's wings, CSK has been crowned IPL champions four times in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. The team also won Champions League T20 titles twice in 2010 and 2014.

In 220 IPL matches, Dhoni has scored 4746 runs at an average of nearly 40 with a massive strike rate of 135.83. He has 23 half-centuries to his name with the highest being 84 runs.

More to follow...