MS Dhoni files contempt of court plea against IPS officer in Madras HC
Published on: 20 minutes ago
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) : Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has filed a contempt of court petition in Madras High Court against IPS officer G Sampath Kumar, who investigated the IPL betting case.
Sampath was involved in investigating the 2013 IPL spot-fixing and betting cases. He had then unearthed an international money laundering operation in which mafia don Dawood Ibrahim was reportedly involved.
