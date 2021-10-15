Dubai: Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday became the first player in world cricket to captain a team in 300 T20 games across various competitions during his side's IPL summit clash against Kolkata Kight Riders here.

The 40-year-old former India captain, playing his 10th IPL final (ninth for CSK as captain), has led the 'Yellow Brigade' in 214 games across 12 editions that they have taken part out of the 14 IPL seasons.

He has also led Rising Pune Supergiants during one IPL season apart from leading India in six T20 World Cups.

His crowning glory would certainly be leading India to T20 World Cup title in South Africa back in 2007.

Before that tournament, India had played only one T20I in 2006 in South Africa of which Dhoni was a part.

"It's been a long time. We started T20 in around 2005-06 and most of the games have been franchise cricket and in the last five years there have been a lot of T20 games in international cricket as well," Dhoni said at the toss.

In fact, second in the list is Darren Sammy, who has led a team in 208 games for West Indies and various franchises.

Interestingly, both Dhoni and rival captain Eoin Morgan are playing their 347th T20 game.

