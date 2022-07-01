London: England all-rounder Moeen Ali has reiterated his desire to play Test cricket under new coach Brendon McCullum, saying he is motivate enough to once again be a part of the longest format of the game after watching the Ben Stokes-led side thrash New Zealand 3-0 in the recently concluded series.

Read: Neeraj Chopra finishes 2nd in Stockholm Diamond League, misses 90m mark by a whisker

Moeen had announced his Test retirement late last year, party to extend his white-ball career and also the fact he was not reportedly feeling motivated to play the longest format. But with McCullum taking charge of the England Test side and establishing contact with Moeen to bring him back into the Test setup, the 34-year-old all-rounder is reportedly planning to come out of retirement.

"I hadn't watched Test cricket that much since I retired but when I watched the last two games (of the England vs New Zealand series)..." said Moeen in an interview with former England captain Michael Atherton for the Times. When Atherton asked him if he really felt he wanted to be a part of the Test team again, Moeen replied, "Exactly that. When Baz (McCullum) took over I knew it was going to be like that. I spoke to Jos (Buttler) the other day and we were talking about it -- if only it was a year or so before, but everything has its time. I've spoken to Brendon (McCullum) a lot."

Read: Malaysia Open: Sindhu registers comeback win against Chaiwan; Prannoy beats Chou Tien-chen

Moeen said that McCullum was probably looking to include him for the winter fixtures, adding that he also wanted spinner Jack Leach to do well. Leach took 10 wickets in the third Test against the Black Caps at Headingley, which the hosts won by seven wickets. "He (McCullum) is looking to the winter and, of course, I want to see Jack (Leach) doing well. I don't want to be the No. 1 (England) spinner and we are not talking a two or three-year cycle, but it's more that if they've got injuries or need three or four spinners for a tour and they still feel like I'm playing well enough, then I'm more than happy to come and do it," he added.