Mount Maunganui: India's ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Sunday became the third cricketer (men's and women's) to play in six ODI World Cups.

She achieved the feat when India took the field against Pakistan in the ongoing Women's World Cup here in Mount Maunganui.

Mithali is the third cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar and Javed Miandad to play in six ODI World Cups.

With this, she has also become the first women's cricketer to play in six ODI World Cups. Mithali had made her World Cup debut in 2000.

In the ongoing match between India and Pakistan, the former won the toss and opted to bat first.

Heading into the World Cup, India won both its warm-up games against South Africa and West Indies.