Navi Mumbai: Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in a crucial Women's Premier League match here on Tuesday. Both the teams decided to go with unchanged playing XIs.

Here's what the captains had to say:

Smriti Mandhana: I think we've been talking about this in the Indian dressing room about her toss-winning abilities. I dind't do anything. We're used to it now in the Indian team but seven in a row might be a record. We were also looking to field first, because we have chased well in the last two games. It looks like a dry pitch and our spinners should get good help in the second half. We are going in with the same eleven.

Read: Stadium named after hockey star Rani Rampal, first woman to get this honour

Harmanpreet Kaur: We are bowling first. I am very happy that we have won the toss today. These things can happen in cricket, sometimes you are doing well and sometimes things don’t go well according to you, we have to be strong. Definitely it is a very important spot, we want to finish at the top and get to play for the finals. We are playing with the same team.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana (c), Ellyse Perry, Kanika Ahuja, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Sobhana Asha, Megan Schutt, Preeti Bose

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.