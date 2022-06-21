Dubai: Star opener Smriti Mandhana held on to her eighth position but veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami slipped a spot in the bowler's list in the latest ICC Women's ODI rankings issued here on Tuesday. The 25-year-old Mandhana, who has scored 411 runs in ODIs this year from nine matches, including a century against the West Indies at the World Cup earlier this year, is the lone Indian in the top 10 of the batting chart which is headed by Australian Alyssa Hailey followed by England's Natalie Sciver.

Goswami, on the other hand, slipped one spot to number six in the bowler's rankings. The 39-year-old has played nine ODI games this year and has scalped 12 wickets so far. Goswami lost her position to Proteas pacer Ayabonga Khaka after her brilliant performance in South Africa's ODI series sweep against Ireland. England's Sophie Ecclestone and South Africa's Jen Jonassen continue to remain in the first and second positions respectively among bowlers.

In the all-rounder's list, another Indian Deepti Sharma remained static in the seventh position.

PTI