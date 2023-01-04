Mumbai: India T20I captain Hardik Pandya has said he will not get unduly perturbed if his side loses a match here and there, adding that the most important thing was to be in "difficult situations", which helps the team prepare for bigger challenges. Pandya also allayed fears about his fitness, saying he had to leave the field for a brief while due to cramps as he didn't have a sound sleep the previous night and didn't drink enough water.

India defeated Sri Lanka in the opening T20I by just two runs at the Wankhede Stadium, with unbeaten knocks from Deepak Hooda (41) and Axar Patel (31) giving the hosts a decent target to defend after they were in trouble at 94 for five. "We might lose a game here and there but it's alright. I want to put this team in difficult situations because it will help us in big games. Bilaterals we are very good at and this is how we are going to challenge ourselves. To be honest, all the young guns got us out of the situation today," said Pandya. Hardik had to leave the field for a brief while after taking a catch, and the skipper jokingly said he likes to scare people.

"It is just cramps. Now I have tendency to scare people. I did not sleep well, did not drink enough water and hence the glutes were stiff. I was unwell and I had my fluids down," said Pandya at the presentation ceremony. One of the youngsters who shone bright on the night was debutant pacer Shivam Mavi. The skipper was full of praise for the fast bowler, who picked up 4/22 in his first T20 outing.

"The conversation was very simple, I have seen him (Mavi) bowl well in the IPL and I know what are his strengths, just back yourself and don't worry about getting hit. I just told him to simply bowl. I told him, 'I am backing you. Even if you get hit, it's fine.' If the same situation is there, I will take the new ball."

He added, "I have been bowling in the nets with the new ball since I returned in the IPL. I have learnt how to swing it back." Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said the visitors ought to have won the game. "It was (our game to lose). Really disappointing with the way we finished. In Wankhede you need the batsmen to help you cross the line.

"I use the matchups really well and that's the reason we restricted India to 162. It is still the first game and they (batters) are really good bunch of youngsters, they will come good," Shanaka said. Mavi said he has been waiting for the last six years to get into the senior Indian team.

"Was waiting for six years after playing U19. Had to work hard in those six years - got injured as well. For a while it looked like my dream will remain a dream. But I kept at it. Having played the IPL, the nervousness is a little less. My idea in the powerplay is to attack and get them out. Favourite dismissal was the first one, getting him bowled," Mavi said. (PTI)