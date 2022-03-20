Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals new recruit Navdeep Saini is relishing the prospect of learning from an experienced Trent Boult during his stint with the side, saying he will be a keen observer of Boult's game when the left-arm pacer is around.

Saini, a vital cog in Rajasthan's team, has been in sparkling form having recently been a part of the Delhi squad during the league stage of the Ranji Trophy, where he picked up 5 wickets in two matches.

"I am most looking forward to connecting with Trent Boult during the IPL. He is someone who has achieved so much in both international and IPL cricket, and it’ll be a great experience to just speak to him about various aspects of fast bowling. I’ll be most focused on observing him go about his business, and hopefully that should also help in improving my own game," expressed Saini, who has 17 wickets in the IPL at an economy of 8.47.

Known as the Karnal Express in cricketing circles, Saini will change gears as he shifts his focus to the white-ball game. He hopes to make a contribution for his team as Rajasthan sets eyes on the coveted trophy having won the first title in the inaugural season.

"It’s wonderful to play for a franchise like Rajasthan Royals, who were the first-ever champions of the IPL. I’m looking forward to working with the very experienced coaching group and a talented group of players. The Royals are known for fostering a fantastic atmosphere around the group, and I’m simply looking to experience that and connect with everyone and get going this season," Saini said.

Working under skipper Sanju Samson will be a fresh experience for Saini, but the 29-year-old is banking on the good rapport he shares with Samson.

"I share a great rapport with Sanju. I have spent a lot of time with him at the national team and have had a lot of discussions with him off the field. I feel it’s going to be a fresh experience, playing under him; he’s someone who creates a fun atmosphere around the team which helps everyone settle in quickly and feel a part of the team," he said.

Having missed majority of IPL 2021 due to injury concerns, Saini said he's been putting in the hard yards. "I wasn't able to play a lot of matches last season, but I think I'm coming into this season on the back of a lot of hard work that I've put into myself, both on and off the field. I'm feeling good about my bowling again, and can't wait to get back into the IPL and perform for the team."

Recollecting some of his earlier memories of the Royals, the new recruit was quick to mark the influence of one Royals’ legend on him. “Rahul Dravid has been someone who I’ve always looked up to, he is someone who’s inspired me a lot through the years and continues to inspire me even to this day. And to be a part of a franchise that is so closely associated with him is really special,” added Saini, who was picked up by the Royals for INR 2.6 Cr.

"I'm also really excited to work with Kumar Sangakkara and Lasith Malinga, and pick their brains on various aspects of the game. I think this will be a great opportunity for me to learn and groom myself, further evolving my skills and contributing to the team’s performances," Saini spoke whilst confessing his admiration for the legends in the Royals coaching setup.

The speedster signed off by touching upon his ambitions for the season with the Royals. "I feel we’ve got a good squad with a mix of exciting and experienced players, all of whom have done well for their respective nations and state sides in the build-up to the IPL. There's been a nice feeling around the camp even at training, and some really intense sessions."

"On a more personal note, the goal is to help the team with my abilities and performances, be it bowling with the new ball, in the middle overs, or at the death. It is important to plan smartly and then execute them properly, especially, given the nature of modern-day T20 cricket, where there’s no margin for error for the bowlers," he said.