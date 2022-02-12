List of most expensive players in IPL
Hyderabad: Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan became the second-most expensive Indian player in the history of IPL after being picked by his former team Mumbai Indians for a whopping INR 15.25 crores.
Kishan overtook Shreyas Iyer, who was picked for INR 12.25 crores, to become the most expensive buy of the ongoing auction so far.
From Chris Morris to Yuvraj Singh, ETV Bharat compiles a list of the most expensive players in the Indian Premier League history.
1) Year: 2008
Player: MS Dhoni
Team: Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Price: Rs 6 Crores
2) Year: 2009
Players: Kevin Pietersen and Andrew Flintoff
Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Price: Rs 7.55 Crores
3) Year: 2010
Players: Shane Bond, Kieron Pollard
Team: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Mumbai Indians (MI)
Price: Rs 3.42 Crores
4) Year: 2011
Player: Gautam Gambhir
Team: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Price: Rs 11.04 Crores
5) Year: 2012
Player: Ravindra Jadeja
Team: Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Price: Rs 9.72 Crores
6) Year: 2013
Player: Glenn Maxwell
Team: Mumbai Indians (MI)
Price: Rs 5.3 Crores
7) Year: 2014
Player: Yuvraj Singh
Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
Price: Rs 14 Crores
8) Year: 2015
Player: Yuvraj Singh
Team: Delhi Daredevils (DD)
Price: Rs 16 Crores
9) Year: 2016
Player: Shane Watson
Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore
Price: Rs 9.5 Crores
10) Year: 2017
Player: Ben Stokes
Team: Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS)
Price: Rs 14.5 Crores
11) Year: 2018
Player: Ben Stokes
Team: Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Price: Rs 12.5 Crores
12) Year: 2019
Player: Varun Chakravarthy, Jaydev Unadkat
Team: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Price: Rs 8.4 Crores
13) Year: 2020
Player: Pat Cummins
Team: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Price: Rs 15.5 Crores
14) Year: 2021
Player: Chris Morris
Team: Rajasthan Royals
Price: Rs 16.25 Crores