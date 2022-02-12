Hyderabad: Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan became the second-most expensive Indian player in the history of IPL after being picked by his former team Mumbai Indians for a whopping INR 15.25 crores.

Kishan overtook Shreyas Iyer, who was picked for INR 12.25 crores, to become the most expensive buy of the ongoing auction so far.

From Chris Morris to Yuvraj Singh, ETV Bharat compiles a list of the most expensive players in the Indian Premier League history.

1) Year: 2008

Player: MS Dhoni

Team: Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Price: Rs 6 Crores

2) Year: 2009

Players: Kevin Pietersen and Andrew Flintoff

Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Price: Rs 7.55 Crores

3) Year: 2010

Players: Shane Bond, Kieron Pollard

Team: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Mumbai Indians (MI)

Price: Rs 3.42 Crores

4) Year: 2011

Player: Gautam Gambhir

Team: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Price: Rs 11.04 Crores

5) Year: 2012

Player: Ravindra Jadeja

Team: Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Price: Rs 9.72 Crores

6) Year: 2013

Player: Glenn Maxwell

Team: Mumbai Indians (MI)

Price: Rs 5.3 Crores

7) Year: 2014

Player: Yuvraj Singh

Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Price: Rs 14 Crores

8) Year: 2015

Player: Yuvraj Singh

Team: Delhi Daredevils (DD)

Price: Rs 16 Crores

9) Year: 2016

Player: Shane Watson

Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Price: Rs 9.5 Crores

10) Year: 2017

Player: Ben Stokes

Team: Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS)

Price: Rs 14.5 Crores

11) Year: 2018

Player: Ben Stokes

Team: Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Price: Rs 12.5 Crores

12) Year: 2019

Player: Varun Chakravarthy, Jaydev Unadkat

Team: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Price: Rs 8.4 Crores

13) Year: 2020

Player: Pat Cummins

Team: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Price: Rs 15.5 Crores

14) Year: 2021

Player: Chris Morris

Team: Rajasthan Royals

Price: Rs 16.25 Crores