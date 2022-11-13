New Delhi: Legendary Pakistani seamer Shoaib Akhtar was left disappointed after the Babar Azam-led side failed in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup against England on Sunday. England were crowned the champions after they clinched a 5-wicket win, successfully chasing down a 138-run total in 19 overs.

Following the defeat, Akhtar posted a heartbroken emoji on Twitter. To this, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami opted to take a sly dig at the former Pakistan pacer. "Sorry brother. It's called Karma," Shami wrote. His response has now become the talk of the town on the microblogging site.

Read: Irfan Pathan hits back at Pakistan PM for his cheeky tweet on Team India; 'Aap mein aur hum mein fark yehi hai'

It will be interesting to see how Akhtar responds to it. Earlier, opting to field, England dished out a clinical bowling performance to restrict Pakistan to a below-par 137 for 8 before chasing down the target with six balls to spare at the MCG.

Pakistan never had any momentum in their innings. Babar Azam (32), Mohammad Rizwan (15), Shan Masood (38) and Shadab Khan (20) were the only ones who reached double figures. Sam Curran (3/12) did most of the damage with three wickets, while Adil Rashid (2/22) and Chris Jordan (2/27) snapped two each.

In reply, England were 45 for three in the sixth over but Ben Stokes (52 not out) produced a gritty fifty to take his team home. Jos Buttler (26), Harry Brook (20) and Moeen Ali (19) were the other contributors.

Brief Scores:

Pakistan: 137 for 8 in 20 overs (Shan Masood 38; Sam Curran 3/12).

England: 138 for 5 wickets in 19 overs (Ben Stokes 52 not out; Haris Rauf 2/23).