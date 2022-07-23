Port of Spain: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was on Friday ruled out of the first two ODIs against the West Indies due to a knee injury. The BCCI gave the update on his fitness before the start of the first ODI here. "Team India all-rounder Mr. Ravindra Jadeja has sustained an injury to his right knee and has been ruled out of the first two ODIs against West Indies.

"The BCCI Medical team is monitoring his progress and a decision on his participation in the third ODI will be taken accordingly," said BCCI in a statement. Jason Holder, who made a return to the West Indies squad, also missed the opener after contracting COVID-19.