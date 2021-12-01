Rajouri (J-K): A youth from Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri has been selected for the Indian Cricket team (Under-19) for the four Nations Cup to be played in Dubai. Amaan Zari, a resident of Pir Panjal region, is the first youth from the district to represent India at the highest level. Zari completed his schooling from Delhi Public School (DPS)-Rajouri and later went to Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

