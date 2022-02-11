Ahmedabad: Shreyas Iyer's brilliant 80 and Rishabh Pant's responsible half-century (56) on Friday drove India to 265 runs after the top-order collapse in the third ODI against West Indies here at the Narendra Modi Stadium here.

Useful contributions from Washington Sundar (33) and Deepak Chahar (38) did help the hosts to build on the foundation of Shreyas' innings and cross the 250 run mark.

For West Indies, Alzarri Joseph and Hayden Walsh took two wickets each while Jason Holder was the highest wicket-taker for the team with four wickets.

Brief Scores:

India: 265 all out, Shreyas Iyer - 80, Rishabh Pant - 56

West Indies: Jason Holder 4-34

More to follow...