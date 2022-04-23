Hyderabad: India's all-time great left-arm fast bowler Irfan Pathan on Saturday posted Indian Constitution's Preamble and urged everyone to "read and re-read". "Always followed this and I urge each citizen of our beautiful country to follow this. Please read and re-read…," he said.

The reason being his previous post on 'My Country' that met with heavy fault-finding and vicious trolling. He had posted: "My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth. BUT………". While there was no context provided, some users concluded that the Tweet was being referred to the recent violence that took place in Jahangirpuri. Others indicated that Pathan's tweet was pointing to the spate of violent incidents taking place across the country.

Fellow cricketer Amit Mishra was quick to respond and seemed to be completing Pathan's tweet without directly referring to it. "My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth…..only if some people realise that our constitution is the first book to be followed," the 39-year-old posted.

The posts and counter-posts assume significance as it comes in the backdrop of the "anti-encroachment removal action programme" by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) that razed concrete and temporary structures in the area as part of the drive. The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the demolition drive until next hearing.