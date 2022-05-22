Mumbai: Clinical batting by Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis and Tim David helped Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by five wickets and deny the Rishabh Pant-led side a place in the playoffs at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday. The defeat of Delhi Capitals paved the way for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) into the playoffs along with Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow Super Giants.

Read: J&K pace sensation Umran Malik earns national call-up for T20I vs SA; Pujara, Hardik return

Royal Challengers Bangalore star cricketers Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Faf Du Plessis and staff members were seen celebrating wildly in a video shared by the franchise on social media after their team qualified for the IPL 2022 playoffs. Keeping his emotions in check, the former captain of RCB, Virat Kohli said, "It was unbelievable. The emotions in the changing room were unbelievable. Thank you, Mumbai, we will remember this one."

"It was so good, I think first of all it was really nice to see that everyone was here from the start of the game, so we watched it together. We were all shouting for every wicket that Mumbai got and then when they are chasing every boundary. It's good for everyone to watch together and then the celebration towards the end was awesome to be a part of," Faf du Plessis said.

Read: Thank you, Mumbai, we will remember this one: Kohli after MI's win seals RCB's playoff berth

"The last game we played we felt almost like we played our best game of cricket of this campaign so far and that is how you want to enter the knockout stages, so we needed someone to do us a favour and Mumbai did that for us, we are very thankful for that. Obviously now the work starts again, and we get our work mode back on," he said. Star batter Glenn Maxwell said, "Amazing result for us tonight. There is just one small step in us going further, we are that close to making history for RCB in this tournament. We needed another team, but from now on it's all us."