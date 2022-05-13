Watch: DC's Ponting indulges in football game with players
Mumbai: Delhi Capitals' Head Coach Ricky Ponting on Friday indulged in a game of football with the players of the team here.
On Wednesday earlier this week, DC bounced back with a victory after beating RR by 8 wickets. An authoritative match-winning century stand between Mitchell Marsh and David Warner resulted in a crucial victory after they chased down the target with eleven balls to spare.
The Delhi Capitals are currently slotted fifth in the points table and will take on the Punjab Kings at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Monday.
