Mumbai: The television camera panned towards actress Anushka Sharma as soon as husband Virat Kohli scored his first half-century for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) this season. RCB's former captain Kohli shrugged off his poor form to score 58 runs from 53 deliveries that took his team to 170/6, in what was a fine display of batting that had six boundaries and one six.

To the viewers' delight, Anushka was seen celebrating Virat regaining his magic touch which the entire country has been waiting for with bated breath. Kohli has been struggling with his form as he has not scored a century in the last three years across formats. Two consecutive ducks earlier prompted critics to question his place in the squad.

His previous best 48 this season, Kohli looked tentative at times but played delightful strokes in a bid to find his form. RCB would now be hoping that Kohli comes big when he comes to the crease next time. Rajat Patidar too blasted a 32-ball 52 -- his maiden IPL fifty -- while Glenn Maxwell blazed away to 33 in 18 deliveries to help RCB reach a challenging score.