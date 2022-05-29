IPL Final, GT vs RR: Mind-boggling stats, numbers and more
Published on: 44 minutes ago |
Updated on: 30 minutes ago
Updated on: 30 minutes ago
IPL Final, GT vs RR: Mind-boggling stats, numbers and more
Published on: 44 minutes ago |
Updated on: 30 minutes ago
Updated on: 30 minutes ago
Hyderabad: As we reach the finale of the world's most glamourous sporting extravaganza -- Indian Premier League (IPL), here are some mind blowing stats of 2008 tournament winner Rajasthan Royals (RR) and first timers Gujarat Titans (GT).
- Jos Buttler has been in the form of his life. With his fourth century, he reached 8000 runs in T20 cricket to become the only third player after Alex Hales (9471) and Luke Wright (8368) to have done so.
- While Sanju Samson finds his team in the finals against Gujarat Titans, he has been out of luck with toss losing 13 times in 15 matches. He would certainly wish to win it in the finals against GT. MS Dhoni, the lucky man, has lost most tosses, 12, in 2012.
Read: IPL Final: 'Titans' of Gujarat brace up for 'Royal' fight from Rajasthan's rockstars
- RR has big hitters in the captain himself, Jos Buttler, who has been bludgeoning bowlers all around the park. The Rajasthan team has the most sixes this IPL while Gujarat Titans, the first to reach the finals maintaining top 3 slot consistently in the points table, has struck the least number of sixes in the tournament so far.
- Talking about Buttler, he has so far amasseed 718 runs in a single edition, sixth-most runs by a player.
- But Gujarat has been brilliant chasers of the game so far and they don't seem to be needing to hit sky-high sixes. An interesting find reflects that they have taken the match until the last over 8 times and recorded win in 7 of them. GT won't mind chasing as both the team brace for an epic finale.
- However, another stat reveals that the Hardik Pandya-led side should be cautious as Mumbai Indians (MI) is the only team to have clinched the title after ending at the top spot in points table.
Read: Para-canoeist Prachi Yadav bags historic bronze for India in World Cup in Poznan
- GT would be cautious to not commit too many errors on the ground as 8 players of them have been dismissed through run-outs. The team is second in terms of highest number of run-outs this edition after Mumbai Indians that had a torrid campaign with 13 players losing their wicket through run-outs.
- GT has done wonders this season, almost achieving the impossible. They successfully chased down 16 in the final over in an IPL playoff match which takes them to the number one spot. The previous best was by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) where they scored 13 off the final over against Delhi Capitals (DC) last season in a qualifier match.
Loading...