Hyderabad: As we reach the finale of the world's most glamourous sporting extravaganza -- Indian Premier League (IPL), here are some mind blowing stats of 2008 tournament winner Rajasthan Royals (RR) and first timers Gujarat Titans (GT).

Jos Buttler has been in the form of his life. With his fourth century, he reached 8000 runs in T20 cricket to become the only third player after Alex Hales (9471) and Luke Wright (8368) to have done so.

While Sanju Samson finds his team in the finals against Gujarat Titans, he has been out of luck with toss losing 13 times in 15 matches. He would certainly wish to win it in the finals against GT. MS Dhoni, the lucky man, has lost most tosses, 12, in 2012.

RR has big hitters in the captain himself, Jos Buttler, who has been bludgeoning bowlers all around the park. The Rajasthan team has the most sixes this IPL while Gujarat Titans, the first to reach the finals maintaining top 3 slot consistently in the points table, has struck the least number of sixes in the tournament so far.

Talking about Buttler, he has so far amasseed 718 runs in a single edition, sixth-most runs by a player.

But Gujarat has been brilliant chasers of the game so far and they don't seem to be needing to hit sky-high sixes. An interesting find reflects that they have taken the match until the last over 8 times and recorded win in 7 of them. GT won't mind chasing as both the team brace for an epic finale.

However, another stat reveals that the Hardik Pandya-led side should be cautious as Mumbai Indians (MI) is the only team to have clinched the title after ending at the top spot in points table.

