New Delhi: England all-rounder Sam Curran becomes most expensive player in history of IPL auctions, goes to Punjab Kings for Rs 18.25 crore. First player to go under the hammer with a base price of INR 2 Crore is Kane Williamson. Opening bid with the Gujarat Titans for Kane Williamson and he is SOLD for INR 2 Crore to Gujarat Titans.

England's Harry Brook is SOLD for INR 13.25 Crore to Sun Risers Hyderabad. SRH joined the bidding war with Rajasthan Royals for England's Harry Brook Current bid at a whopping INR 8 Crore. Harry Brook's base price was Rs 1.5 Crore

Mayank Agarwal SOLD to SRH for INR 8.25 Crore. The batter who was with PBKS previous year.

Ajinkya Rahane is next with a base price of INR 50 Lakh and he is SOLD to Chennai Super Kings.

