IPL Auction: Sam Curran sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 18.25 cr; most expensive player in history
Published on: 4 hours ago |
Updated on: 2 minutes ago
Updated on: 2 minutes ago
New Delhi: England all-rounder Sam Curran becomes most expensive player in history of IPL auctions, goes to Punjab Kings for Rs 18.25 crore. First player to go under the hammer with a base price of INR 2 Crore is Kane Williamson. Opening bid with the Gujarat Titans for Kane Williamson and he is SOLD for INR 2 Crore to Gujarat Titans.
- Opening bid with the Gujarat Titans for Kane Williamson and he is SOLD for INR 2 Crore to Gujarat Titans
England's Harry Brook is SOLD for INR 13.25 Crore to Sun Risers Hyderabad. SRH joined the bidding war with Rajasthan Royals for England's Harry Brook Current bid at a whopping INR 8 Crore. Harry Brook's base price was Rs 1.5 Crore
- Mayank Agarwal SOLD to SRH for INR 8.25 Crore. The batter who was with PBKS previous year.
- Ajinkya Rahane is next with a base price of INR 50 Lakh and he is SOLD to Chennai Super Kings.
- England's Joe Root is NEXT with a base price of INR 1 Crore He goes UNSOLD
- Final player in Set 1 - Rilee Rossouw. His base price - INR 2 Crore. He too goes UNSOLD
- Shakib Al Hasan with a base price of INR 1.5 Crore is UNSOLD
- A record: Sam Curran is SOLD for a whopping INR 18.50 Crore to the PUNJAB KINGS. CSK and PBKS were in an intense bidding war for all-rounder Sam Curran. Sam Curran's base price was Rs. 2 Crore.
- Odean Smith is up next with a base price of INR 50 Lakh and is sold to Gujarat Titans.
- Sikandar Raza from Zimbabwe is next with a base price of INR 50 Lakh Opening bid from Punjab Kings and he is SOLD to Punjab Kings
- Jason Holder is SOLD to Rajasthan Royals for INR 5.75 Crore
- Cameron Green is SOLD to Mumbai Indians for INR 17.5 Crore. Cameron Green's base price was INR 2 Crore. Bidding war at the moment between Mumbai Indians & Delhi Capitals. Current bid at INR 15.5 Crore with Mumbai Indians.
- Lucknow Super Giants are out of the race
- Ben Stokes is SOLD to Chennai Super Kings for INR 16.25. Ben Stokes'S base price of INR 2 Crore
- Nicholas Pooran SOLD to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 16 Crore. Nicholas Pooran's base price of INR 2 Crore
- Heinrich Klaasen is up next and has got fierce bids from Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. He is SOLD to SunRisers for INR 5.25 Crore
- Kusal Mendis is next and goes UNSOLD
- Phil Salt, up next and he is SOLD to DelhiCapitals for INR 2 Crore
- Chris Jordan goes under the hammer His base price - INR 2 Crore and he goes UNSOLD
- Reece Topley is SOLD to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 1.9 Crore. Topley's base price of INR 75 Lakh is next
- Litton Das with a base price of INR 50 Lakh
- Jaydev Unadkat is SOLD to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 50 Lakh
- Fast bowler Adam Milne is UNSOLD
- Australia's Jhye Richardson is SOLD to Mumbai Indians for INR 1.5 Crore
- Ishant Sharma is up next with a base price of INR 50 Lakh SOLD to DelhiCapitals for INR 50 Lakh
- England's leg-spinner Adil Rashid SOLD to SunRisers for INR 2 Crore
- Akeal Hosein from West Indies goes UNSOLD
- Australia's Adam Zampa is UNSOLD
- Shamsi, Mujeeb - both go UNSOLD
- Anmolpreet Singh is next and UNSOLD
- Chethan LR and Shubham Khajuria are both UNSOLD from the Uncapped list
- Rohan Kunnummal is also UNSOLD
- Shaik Rasheed is up next and he is SOLD to Chennai Super Kings for a base price of INR 20 Lakh
- Uncapped batter Himmat Singh is also UNSOLD
- Vivrant Sharma SOLD to SunRisers INR 2.6 Crore and is up next under the Uncapped All-rounder's list. His base price of INR 20 Lakh
- Priyam Garg is next and he goes UNSOLD
- Samarth Vyas is SOLD to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 20 Lakh
- Abhimanyu Easwaran is next and he goes UNSOLD
- Nishant Sindhu is SOLD to Chennai Super Kings for INR 60 Lakh
- All-rounder Shashank Singh goes UNSOLD
- Sumit Kumar is next and he goes UNSOLD
- Dinesh Bana is next and he goes UNSOLD
- Srikar Bharat is SOLD to Gujarat Titans for INR 1.20 Crore
- Upendera Yadav moves to SRH for INR 25 Lakhs
- Mohammed Azharuddeen is next and he remains UNSOLD
- Vaibhav Arora is next and KKR have him for INR 60 Lakhs
- Next up is fast bowler Yash Thakur and he goes to the Lucknow Super Giants for INR 45 Lakhs
- KM Asif is next and he goes UNSOLD
- Mujtaba Yousuf is next and he goes UNSOLD
- Lance Morris is next and he goes UNSOLD
- Shivam Mavi is SOLD to the Gujarat Titans for INR 6 Crores. Mavi's base price of INR 40 Lakh
- Mukesh Kumar with a base price of 20 Lakhs is next
- Chintal Gandhi is UNSOLD
- Mukesh Kumar SOLD to Delhi Capitals for INR 5.5 Crores
- Murugan Ashwin is next and he too is UNSOLD
- Izharulhuq Naveed is also UNSOLD
- S Midhun goes UNSOLD
- Shreyas Gopal is up next and he too is UNSOLD
- Himanshu Sharma is SOLD to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 20 Lakh
- Paul Stirling is up next and he is UNSOLD
- Manish Pandey SOLD to Delhi Capitals INR 2.4 Crore. Manish Pandey's base price is INR 1 crore
- Rassie van der Dussen is UNSOLD
- Sherfane Rutherford is next and he is UNSOLD
- Travis Head is next and he is UNSOLD
- Mandeep Singh is UNSOLD
- Dawid Malan is next and he is UNSOLD
- Will Jacks is SOLD to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 3.2 Crore. Will Jacks' base price of INR 1.5 Crore
- Romario Shepherd is SOLD to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 50 Lakh
- New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell is UNSOLD
- Daniel Sams is SOLD to LSG for INR 75 Lakh
- Mohammad Nabi from Afghanistan is UNSOLD
- Wayne Parnell from South Africa is next and is UNSOLD
- Neesham is UNSOLD
- Dasun Shanaka is next and he too is UNSOLD
- Riley Meredith is next and he is UNSOLD
- Taskin Ahmed too goes UNSOLD
- Sandeep Sharma is UNSOLD
- Dushmanta Chameera is also UNSOLD
- Blessing Muzarabani also goes UNSOLD
- Kyle Jamieson with a base price of INR 1 Crore has an opening and winning bid from the CSK
- Jimmy Neesham with a base price of INR 2 Crore is next
- Piyush Chawla is SOLD to Mumbai Indians for INR 50 Lakh
- Spinner Amit Mishra is SOLD to LSG for INR 50 Lakh
- Harpreet Bhatia is SOLD to Punjab Kings for INR 40 Lakh
- Will Smeed from England is UNSOLD
- Manoj Bhandage is SOLD to Royal Challengers Bangalore for a base price of INR 20 Lakh
- Mayank Dagar is SOLD to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 1.8 Crore
- Duan Jansen is SOLD to Mumbai Indians for INR 20 Lakh
- Donovan Ferreira is SOLD to Rajasthan Royals for INR 50 Lakh
- Prerak Mankad is SOLD to LSG for INR 20 Lakh
- Suryansh Shedge is UNSOLD
- Jagadeesha Suchith is UNSOLD
- Baba Indrajith is UNSOLD
- Urvil Patel is SOLD to Gujarat Titans for INR 20 Lakh
- Kirant Shinde is UNSOLD
- Vishnu Vinod is SOLD to Mumbai Indians for INR 20 Lakh
- Vidwath Kaverappa is SOLD to Punjab Kings for INR 20 Lakh
- Fast bowler Rajan Kumar is SOLD to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 70 Lakh
- Fast bowler Akash Singh is UNSOLD
- Paul van Meekeren from Netherlands is UNSOLD
- Yuvraj Chudasma is also UNSOLD
- Tejas Baroka is UNSOLD
- Suyash Sharma is SOLD for a base price of INR 20 Lakh
- Jamie Overton from England is UNSOLD
- Richard Gleeson is also UNSOLD
- Naveen UL Haq from Afghanistan is UNSOLD
- Joshua Little base price of INR 50 Lakh is current bid at INR 4 Crore with the Gujarat Titans
- Dilshan Madushanka is UNSOLD
- Fast bowler Mohit Sharma is SOLD to Gujarat Titans for INR 50 Lakh
