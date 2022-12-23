Kochi (Kerala): Saurashtra batter Samarth Vyas was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at INR 20 lakh during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday. "Samarth Vyas is SOLD to SRH for INR 20 Lakh," tweeted IPL. The batter enjoyed success in white-ball cricket in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) and Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT).

In the SMAT, he scored 314 runs in seven innnings at an average of almost 53, with two half-centuries. He followed it with 443 runs in 10 matches in Vijay Hazare Trophy at an average of 44.30, with one century and a fifty. Jammu and Kashmir all-rounder Vivrant Sharma was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 2.6 crore. His base price is 20 lakh.

The all-rounder was impressive in VHT 2022, scoring 395 runs at an average of over 56, with one century and two fifties in eight innings. Vivrant Sharma impressed in VHT 2022, scoring 395 runs in 8 matches at an average of over 56, with a century and two fifties. "Vivrant Sharma is up next under the Uncapped All-rounder's list. He had a base price of INR 20 Lakh and his current bid is INR 2.6 crore with the Sunrisers Hyderabad He is SOLD to @SunRisers," tweeted IPL.

Notably, Kerala batter Rohan Kunnummal was unsold. "Rohan Kunnummal is also UNSOLD #TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies," tweeted IPL. The 24-Year old Kerala batter is enjoying a great domestic season so far. In Duleep Trophy this year, he played two matches, scoring 344 runs in 4 innings at an average of 86.00, with a century and two fifties. Rohan was the second highest scorer in the tournament.

In the SMAT 2022, he scored 201 runs in 8 innings with a fifty. He followed it with 414 runs in seven innings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, at an average of over 103 with two tons and a fifty. Andhra Pradesh player Shaikh Rasheed was purchased by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for INR 20 Lakh. "Shaik Rasheed is up next and he is SOLD to Chennai Super Kings for a base price of INR 20 Lakh," tweeted IPL.

Many other players like Karnataka's LR Chethan, Shubham Khajuria of Jammu and Kashmir, UP all-rounder Saurabh Kumar, UP's Priyam Garg, and Delhi batter Himmat Singh went unsold. The IPL 2023 auction is being held at Kochi today. (ANI)