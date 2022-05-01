Pune: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opted to field after winning the toss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday in the 46th match of the Indian Premier League here at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

While Hyderabad is playing with the same team, MS Dhoni is back as captain of the Chennai Super Kings and has brought in a couple of changes with Devon Conway and Simarjeet Singh joining the squad in place of Dwayne Bravo and Shivam Dube. Ravindra Jadeja had relinquished captaincy yesterday and it was handed back to Dhoni.

MS Dhoni: You'll definitely see me in the yellow jersey, whether it is this one, or some other one, you never know. You need to realise the current situation. We have dropped catches, those are the things you want to omit. Those are the areas you need to work on. We have a couple of changes. Bravo and Dube are out. Devon and Simarjeet Singh are in.

Kane Williamson: We are going to bowl first. For us we have done it somethiing (bowling first) that we have done well, we'll try to make use of the conditions with the ball. It was a close game, today is another opportuntiy as a team. We are playing with the same team.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Simarjeet Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan