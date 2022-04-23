Mumbai: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opted to field after winning the toss against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) here at Brabourne Stadium on Saturday in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match. Both SRH and RCB will field the same team as their last match.

At the toss, SRH skipper Kane Williamson said, "We are gonna have a bowl. Quite humid, perhaps some dew coming in, we'll have to see. The wickets tend to remain similar throughout. We have had a little bit of a break. We have to play smart and make the required adjustments. Same team. Washington is recovering well, another few days should help him out."

RCB captain Faf du Plessis said, "It's our first game here, it's looked like a pretty decent surface. IPL has something for the bowlers in the first six overs. The pitch has looked like a nice, consistent pitch. We have to assess and play accordingly from there. For me, it's a case of believing in the guys. As a team, you don't want to rely on one or two guys. Someone needs to put their hand up and luckily we've had guys who have done that consistently and also guys have shared responsibilities through the team. Same team."

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan