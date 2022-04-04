Mumbai: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday won the toss and elected to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) here at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in the 12th Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

The Hyderabad team will field the same side as their last match while Jason Holder will be making his debut for the Lucknow Super Giants.

At the toss SRH skipper Kane Williamson said, "We are gonna have a bowl. We did take the conditions into account, we have seen similarities in number of the early matches and trying to get something from the surface first up and maybe some dew later on. We are playing the same team."

On the other hand, LSG captain KL Rahul said, "We wanted to bowl first as well, that has been the trend. We have one change. Holder comes in for Chameera. With the new ball you always try and hit that good area really assess what the pace is on that particular wicket and we obviously do a bit of homework before the game and it all comes down to the execution. We picked Jason in the auction because he is a top all-rounder going around in the world. He can swing the new ball and do some damage at the back end as well. Both games the lower and middle order have done well and that gives us confidence to go hard at the top."

Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Kane Williamson(c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik